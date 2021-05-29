Expand / Collapse search
Knicks bench Elfrid Payton, leaving mom unhappy: 'How that worked out for you!'

Payton started the first two games in the series but did not play in Game 3

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

The mother of New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton appeared to be unhappy her son did not start Game 3 of the team’s playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau started Derrick Rose in place of Payton in the 105-94 loss. Payton did not see any floor time at all during the game. Payton started 63 games for the Knicks during the regular season and started the first two games of the playoffs before being benched.

Danielle Payton suggested the Knicks got what they deserved.

"How that worked out for you! #ProudMama," she quote-tweeted the Knicks.

Danielle Payton then defended her son against the naysays on Twitter.

AFTER SPITTING INCIDENT, YOUNG, HAWKS BEAT KNICKS 105-94

Elfrid Payton may have started the first two games of the series, but he only averaged around 6.5 minutes. In Game 1, he was 0-for-3 from the field with an assist. In Game 2, he scored one point and had one steal.

Knicks fans have been clamoring for Rose to start since he’s performed well coming off the bench. In Game 3, Rose played 39 minutes and led the team with 30 points. He added six rebounds and five assists.

It’s unclear whether Payton will play in Game 4. The next matchup is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_