Knicks battle Kings at MSG

(SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Knicks are mired in a rut again, but they'll try and get to the All-Star break with a little momentum Wednesday night when the Sacramento Kings visit Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have lost four of their last five with the lone victory a 27-point blowout of the Denver Nuggets.

However, the Knicks faltered in their first test after the win, a 112-100 setback in Oklahoma City to the Thunder on Sunday.

Kevin Durant had 41 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in the victory and, much like every other single team in the NBA, the Knicks had trouble containing Durant.

"You can double him but he's a willing passer now and he's finding people all over the place. He was good tonight, real good," said Knicks coach Mike Woodson.

Amar'e Stoudemire and Raymond Felton each had 16 points for the Knicks. Carmelo Anthony finished with 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting, followed by 12 apiece from Iman Shumpert and Tyson Chandler. Jeremy Tyler rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.

J.R. Smith suffered a small fracture in his left cheekbone, but will wear a mask and play through the injury.

The Kings have dropped three in a row, all on the road, all to Eastern Conference foes. All three setbacks during this trek have been by nine points or more.

On Tuesday, the Kings fell in Cleveland to the Cavs, 109-99 as No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett recorded his first career double-double.

DeMarcus Cousins had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento, which has dropped 10 of its last 12.

"They blew by us all night long. No resistance. I'm very disappointed in our effort, competitive spirit and togetherness," Kings head coach Mike Malone said.

Isaiah Thomas finished with 16 points against the Cavs, followed by 14 from Rudy Gay, 11 out of Marcus Thornton and 10 from Derrick Williams off the bench.

On a positive note for Sacramento, the Kings have allowed 100 points or more in only two of their last six. They are 2-4 in those games.

The Knicks have won three of the last four meetings between the teams, but Sacramento is 4-2 in its last six contests at Madison Square Garden.