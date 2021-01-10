Knicks' Austin Rivers: 'Ignorance' causing coronavirus pandemic to be 'more delayed and more serious'

New York Knicks guard Austin Rivers vented about the importance of wearing masks, and following health and safety guidelines, Saturday as some teams in the league deal with COVID issues.

Rivers told the New York Post there’s "ignorance displayed every day" by people who aren’t wearing masks. He stressed that the boys in blue and orange need to do what they have to do to stay safe.

"We just gotta do our part individually. It's tough, though. It is everywhere. Unfortunately in our country, people don't wear masks all the time. You have ignorance displayed every day, which is causing this to be more delayed and more serious," he told the paper.

"It's frustrating to see people mess around with that stuff. We just control what we control and do our part. The Knicks have done a great job of keeping us in line with that stuff."

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are two of the NBA teams ravaged with coronavirus issues. ESPN reported Sunday that the Celtics would be without seven players due to coronavirus. The 76ers were forced to sit Seth Curry and Tobias Harris on Saturday due to concerns.

In a 72-game season, NBA teams will have to be even more cautious about adhering to coronavirus protocols.