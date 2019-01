Klizan reaches second round in Zagreb

Fifth-seeded Martin Klizan was among Tuesday's opening-round winners at the Zagreb Indoors tennis event.

The rising Slovak came from behind to beat Italian qualifier Matteo Viola 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 at Dom Sportova.

Slovenian Grega Zemlja overcame Serbian qualifier Ilija Bozoljac 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 and is rewarded with a second-round match against top- seeded Croatian crowd favorite and two-time Zagreb champion Marin Cilic.

Also on Day 1, Indian Somdev Devvarman got past German and two-time Zagreb runner-up Michael Berrer 0-6, 7-6 (8-6), 4-1, retired; Slovenian Blaz Kavcic overcame Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3; Dutchman Igor Sijsling whipped Croatian wild card Nikola Mektic 6-4, 6-2; and German qualifier Philipp Petzschner topped Croatian wild card Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-2. Berrer succumbed to fatigue and exhaustion on Tuesday.

Russian Mikhail Youzhny, seeded third this week, defeated Slovak Lukas Lacko in last year's Zagreb finale.