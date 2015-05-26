Klein, Rangers nip Red Sox

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - Phil Klein made the most of his big league debut as a starter and Robinson Chirinos hit a home run which led Texas to a 2-1 win over Boston in the middle test of this three-game series.

Recalled from Triple-A, Klein (1-0) lasted just 5 1/3 innings and 81 pitches, but allowed a run on five hits with a walk while striking out four. The 26- year-old right-hander had 23 previous relief efforts under his belt, including six appearances this season from April 6-14.

Elvis Andrus knocked in the other run and Adrian Beltre posted a pair of hits for the Rangers.

Xander Bogaerts homered, while Mookie Betts, Mike Napoli and Shane Victorino collected two hits each for the Red Sox.

Joe Kelly (1-3) gave up two runs on seven hits and fanned seven over his unsuccessful seven-frame outing.

"My fastball was working for me tonight, but I was giving up a lot of hits on my off-speed pitches," said Kelly.

Bogaerts brought the hosts back on his fifth-inning solo shot, but the Sox failed to bite into that one-run deficit in the sixth despite loading the bases with one down. Alex Claudio fanned Brock Holt and Tanner Scheppers got Bogaerts on a liner to end the threat.

Scheppers stranded two more in the seventh by inducing an inning-ending line out from Hanley Ramirez then Ross Ohlendorf had a relatively quiet scoreless eighth.

"It's huge, that's our job," Scheppers said of his bullpen role. "That's what we live for and save the other guys. (Klein) did a great job out there for us."

Shawn Tolleson had two on in the ninth with two down after a Betts double and an intentional walk to David Ortiz, but closed out the contest and earned his first save by getting Ramirez to bounce into a fielder's choice at second.

An Andrus sacrifice fly in the first brought home Beltre with the game's initial run, then Chirinos picked up the deciding hit in the game when he began the third with a liner over the Green Monster.

Game Notes

Boston pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts in defeat ... Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval did not play due to a sore left knee suffered in Tuesday's game when he was hit by a pitch ... Prior to the contest, the Rangers designated outfielder Carlos Peguero for assignment on Wednesday to make room for Klein, and also outrighted pitcher Stolmy Pimentel to Triple-A Round Rock after he cleared waivers.