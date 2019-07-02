Klay Thompson announces intention to return to Warriors with 'The Wolf of Wall Street' clip

Klay Thompson reportedly signed a five-year deal to re-join the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Thompson’s deal is worth $190 million and includes a 15 percent trade kicker, his agent Greg Lawrence told ESPN.

AL HORFORD AGREES TO FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: REPORT

The Golden State sharpshooter announced his intentions to return to the team on Instagram. He used a clip from the Leonardo DiCaprio flick “The Wolf of Wall Street” to highlight he wasn’t going to leave the Warriors.

“Mood (there was never a doubt) #warrior4life,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Thompson averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for the Warriors last season. However, his playoff run was abruptly ended during the NBA Finals when he tore his ACL on a foul.

He left the court but not before nailing two free throws in what was an iconic moment for the 29-year-old five-time All-Star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reported deal makes sure that the Warriors core of Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green will be together for a few more seasons.