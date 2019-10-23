Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Klay Thompson's return to Warriors unclear as he recovers from torn ACL, Steve Kerr says

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson could miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from surgery repairing a torn ACL he suffered during the NBA Finals, coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday.

Kerr said he isn’t ruling out Thompson for the entire season but the sharpshooter’s recovery timetable puts him at the end of the season. Thompson had surgery on his knee on July 2.

“ACLs, generally they take nine to 12 months. Nine months takes us right to the end of the season,” Kerr said, who recently told NBC Sports Bay Area it was unlikely Thompson would play this season.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures while speaking to reporters before the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures while speaking to reporters before the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

“I wasn't announcing anything. He's doing great with his rehab. It's still possible that he could play. I forgot with modern media that 'unlikely' is going to become on the ticker 'out for the year' and all that stuff, so probably my mistake for opening my mouth," he said.

“It's not the first time I've gotten myself in trouble for doing that. It's an ACL, so if you just do your research with the history of ACLs, he had surgery July 2, get a calculator, do the math.”

Thompson tore his ACL in a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in last season’s Finals. The team ended up re-signing Thompson to a max contract in the offseason.

“Klay's bored more than anything,” Kerr said. “He wants to play. He loves basketball so much. The good thing is he's starting to shoot as you see out here. He's starting to do more things.”

The Warriors’ quest to get back to the NBA Finals begins Thursday night. The team starts its regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

