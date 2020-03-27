NFL, college football seasons should be postponed amid coronavirus pandemic, analyst says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he’d be “shocked” if the 2020 NFL and college football seasons take place amid the coronavirus.

Herbstreit made an appearance on ESPN Radio on Thursday and talked about why he believes it is too dangerous for football to go forward with their seasons during the pandemic.

"I'll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I'll be so surprised if that happens," Herbstreit said. "Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you're 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don't know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don't know how you can do it with the optics of it."

Herbstreit said if he were the commissioner of the NFL, or in charge of college football, he would shut everything down as soon as possible because of the likelihood of having sick players infecting others in a locker room.

“As much as I hate to say it, I think we’re scratching the surface of where this thing’s gonna go,” he said.

In regards to the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league is moving forward with its draft in April as scheduled.