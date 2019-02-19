Kirk Cousins slammed by his own Vikings fans over tweet about Miami weather

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins can’t catch a break – especially on social media.

Disgruntled Vikings fans pounced on Cousins, 30, after he tweeted about LeBron James' now notorious decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. Cousins said he understood why James left.

“In 2010, I was mad at KingJames [LeBron James] for leaving Cleveland…but I’ve been in Miami for a total of 5 min and now I totally understand,” he tweeted.

Vikings fans were quick to pounce on Cousins for his tweet.

“Whoa, Mr Cousins. You could go 0-16 next years and the fans in Minnesota won’t be as upset as they’ll be over you taking subtle shots at our cold weather,” a social media user tweeted.

“I’m in hopes Miami will have a job available for you real soon,” a tweet read.

A social media user tweeted a gif of LeBron James looking confused.

Following the reaction, Cousins tweeted his shock with a gif of Will Ferrell playing Ron Burgundy in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

“Boy, that escalated quickly,” the gif was captioned.

Cousins played his first season with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2018 season after signing a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. The team finished 8-7-1 but failed to make the playoffs after making it to the NFC championship without him the previous year.