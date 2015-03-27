Kings place Moreau on waivers

The Los Angeles Kings placed veteran forward Ethan Moreau on waivers Friday.

The Kings signed the free agent to a one-year deal back in August, and the 36- year-old responded with just one goal and four points with a minus-three rating in 28 games.

Moreau was limited to 37 games with Columbus a season ago due to a broken right hand suffered in October and a rib injury in early January. He managed just one goal and six points, but LA saw enough to ink him to a reported $600,000 deal.