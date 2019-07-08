Expand / Collapse search
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings' Luke Walton insists encounter with sexual assault accuser was 'platonic': report

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton reportedly said his meet-up with a former broadcaster was “platonic” and nothing sexual occurred.

Walton admitted he and former Spectrum SportsNet host Kelli Tennant met at a Santa Monica, Calif., hotel room but he claims the meeting didn’t go down the way she said, TMZ Sports reported Friday, citing court documents.

Tennant alleged that the coach assaulted her inside the Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica while he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Times reported. Walton was the coach there until he was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

The lawsuit alleges that Walton pinned Tennant to a bed in his hotel room and “began forcing kisses on her neck, face and chest,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The suit also alleges that she screamed for him to stop but he held her down and groped her, according to TMZ Sports. She claimed that when she left the room, he said, “Good to see you.”

Walton claims that Tennant never complained to him or anyone else about their meeting, including police, and said she was the one that initiated the meeting, according to TMZ Sports.

The Kings and the NBA are investigating the allegations. Walton and the Lakers agreed to part ways at the end of the 2018-19 season.

