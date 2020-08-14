Ex-Kings 'Ice Crew' member accuses mascot of sexual harassment, sues for $1M in damages: Report

A former L.A. Kings’ “Ice Crew” member is suing the pro hockey team and the man behind the “Bailey” mascot suit for allegedly sexually harassing her.

The team was aware of those accusations, according to a news report.

The victim, identified only as Jane Doe, is seeking more than $1 million in damages in a lawsuit accusing the Kings, Anschutz Entertainment Group and Tim Smith, the man in the mascot suit, of sexual harassment and retaliation dating back to 2018, according to TMZ Sports.

Jane Doe said Smith managed the Ice Crew and routinely created an uncomfortable environment for female employees by making inappropriate jokes and comments toward them, according to TMZ Sports.

She also claims he would look at her “breasts and buttocks.”

Smith fired the victim after she said she made it clear that his advances were unwanted, according to TMZ Sports. A team official asked her to return and promised to protect her from Smith, according to the report.

Jane Doe returned and said Smith began to harass her again, according to TMZ Sports. She detailed one instance in which he allegedly put his crotch in her face inside the mascot locker room while making lewd gestures and remarks, according to TMZ Sports.

She quit for a second time, according to TMZ Sports.

