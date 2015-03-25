King James not concerned about reigning supreme as NBA's top-paid player

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

LeBron James says there's one title he's not worried about holding — league's highest-paid player.

He said Friday following the team's shootaround in Indianapolis that he hasn't had a maximum contract yet and he's not looking to get one anyway. He says he'd rather just win games.

James has held just about every other meaningful title. He's a three-time MVP, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an All-Star game MVP. Last year, he was a unanimous choice as MVP of the NBA Finals when he finally won his first championship.

James acknowledges he took less money from Miami so he, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh could chase a championship together.

The Heat play the Pacers on Friday night.