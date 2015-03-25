Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 12, 2015

King James not concerned about reigning supreme as NBA's top-paid player

By | Associated Press
    Brooklyn Nets forward Keith Bogans (10) defends as Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives toward the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, in New York. The Heat won 105-85. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (The Associated Press)

    LeBron James, del Heat de Miami, intenta dar un pase ante la marca de Gerald Wallace, de los Nets de Brooklyn, en la primera mitad del juego de NBA del miércoles 30 de enero de 2013, en Nueva York. James terminó con 24 puntos en la victoria de 105-85 sobre los Nets. (Foto AP/Kathy Willens) (The Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS – LeBron James says there's one title he's not worried about holding — league's highest-paid player.

He said Friday following the team's shootaround in Indianapolis that he hasn't had a maximum contract yet and he's not looking to get one anyway. He says he'd rather just win games.

James has held just about every other meaningful title. He's a three-time MVP, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an All-Star game MVP. Last year, he was a unanimous choice as MVP of the NBA Finals when he finally won his first championship.

James acknowledges he took less money from Miami so he, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh could chase a championship together.

The Heat play the Pacers on Friday night.