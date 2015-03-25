Kidd scores 15 of his 21 in 2nd half as North Carolina Central fends off Hampton 68-64

Stanton Kidd scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half as North Carolina Central won its fifth straight game by holding off Hampton 68-64 Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Eagles (22-8, 15-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) opened the second half on a 19-4 run to lead 50-30 and still had an 18-point cushion with 9:09 remaining when the Pirates (14-16, 11-5) started chipping away.

Dwight Meikle's jumper with 1:12 remaining trimmed the deficit to 60-58, then Jeremy Ingram answered with a 3-pointer for North Carolina Central.

Hampton again got within two on Deron Powers' layup, making it 64-62 with 22 seconds left. Willis and Kidd each hit two free throws to pull away.

Ingram added 14 points and Willis 13 for North Carolina Central, which has won 16 of its last 17 games.

Meikle and Du'Vaughn Maxwell led the Pirates with 16 points apiece.