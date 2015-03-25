Kicker Jordan Williamson could miss No. 13 Stanford's game vs. No. 9 UCLA game with leg injury

Redshirt junior kicker Jordan Williamson is questionable for No. 13 Stanford's game against ninth-ranked UCLA on Saturday because of a leg injury.

Cardinal coach David Shaw said after Wednesday night's practice that Williamson "tweaked" one of his legs. Shaw declined to reveal more about the injury, saying only that Williamson might sit out against the Bruins if he's not healthy enough.

Redshirt freshman Conrad Ukropina, from Pasadena, Calif., would start in Williamson's place. Ukropina converted his only extra-point attempt this season.

Williamson is 9 for 12 on field goals and 25 for 26 on extra points this season, his third as the starting kicker. He made a 36-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining to lift Stanford to a 27-24 victory over UCLA in the Pac-12 championship game last season.