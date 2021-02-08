Expand / Collapse search
Khudobin `back to normal' with Stars after 1-game discipline

Associated Press
Anton Khudobin was back at practice with the Dallas Stars on Monday, a day after their starting goaltender wasn't in uniform for a game as discipline for being late to a weekend practice.

Khudobin said he was late to practice Saturday after not sleeping well throughout the night, and then waking up late when he didn't hear his alarm. He was held out of the main portion of that practice and wasn't on the bench for Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss at home to the Chicago Blackhawks.

"Unfortunately that happened. That’s not really a big deal," Khudobin said Monday. "I talked to the coaches. All fine, all settled, so I’m back to normal."

Khudobin told coach Rick Bowness it would never happen again.

"It’s over. We’ve dealt with it, we move on," Bowness said. "That’s yesterday’s news."

Rookie Jake Oettinger got his third start Sunday, and made 33 saves in his first loss. Landon Bow was called up from the taxi squad as the backup.

The Stars host Chicago again on Tuesday night.

Bowness said Khudobin is "No. 1 without a doubt, he's the guy." The coach also said Oettinger needs to play with the Stars missing Ben Bishop, their other veteran goalie, until at least late Mach or early April while he rehabs from knee surgery.