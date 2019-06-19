Expand / Collapse search
Khris Middleton to decline $13 million player option with Milwaukee Bucks: report

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Milwaukee Bucks swingman Khris Middleton will reportedly decline his $13 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent when the period opens up at the end of the month.

Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports, Middleton’s agent, told ESPN about his client’s offseason plans Wednesday.

Middleton and the Bucks plan to work on a long-term contract, sources told ESPN.

Middleton, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015, is reportedly expected to demand a max contract from the Bucks and is part of the team’s offseason priorities.

He will be able to sign a five-year, $190 million max contract with the Bucks or a four-year, $141 million max contract with another team.

The former Texas A&M product has spent six seasons with the Milwaukee team. He has averaged 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in those six seasons. He was named an All-Star for the first time during the 2018-19 season.

With Middleton’s help, the Bucks made the Eastern Conference Finals this season. The Bucks eventually lost to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.