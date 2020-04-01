Khalil Tate: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Khalil Tate is a quarterback who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Tate spent four years at Arizona and became the Wildcats’ starter during his sophomore season. In his first season as a starter, he proved he could beat defenses with his arm and his legs. However, his rushing opportunities tapered off during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Prior to his Arizona commitment, Tate was a star high school quarterback in Gardena, Calif. He threw and rushed for more than 2,000 yards his senior season. He was a four-star recruit going into college.

Here are five other things to know about Tate.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Tate is listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds. He was not among the more than 330 prospects invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. His only chance to impress scouts was at a pro day a month before the draft, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus.

2). COLLEGIATE CAREER

Tate threw for 1,591 yards and ran for 1,411 yards in his sophomore season with Arizona. The Wildcats went 7-6 that season, losing in the Foster Farms Bowl 38-35. After Rich Rodriguez departed, Tate’s numbers tapered off.

He would record 2,530 passing yards in 2018 and 1,954 passing yards in 2019. Tate finished his career with 6,318 passing yards and 57 touchdown passes.

3). NOT MOVING POSITIONS

Tate made it clear in January he wanted to try to turn pro as a quarterback and not a wide receiver. He told reporters he wanted to showcase his quarterbacking talents.

4). WORKING WITH A PRO

Donovan McNabb agreed to work with Tate as he prepared for the draft. McNabb complimented the quarterback in an interview with Tuscon.com in March. McNabb said “all” of his interactions were from the standpoint of a mentor.

“If we’re not working together, I still check in with him, make sure that he’s working out, make sure he’s eating right. We set a goal of where I wanted his weight to be, where I wanted his 40 to be, where I wanted him to be going into his pro day.”

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Some experts have ranked Tate toward the bottom among quarterbacks available in the draft. It’s unclear whether he will be taken in the three days of the draft or if he will have to settle for a practice squad spot.