Kevin Garnett says bid to purchase Timberwolves is over ‒ but team owner claims it never started

NBA legend Kevin Garnett announced Thursday that his bid to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves has ended, prompting a response from current owner Glen Taylor who said the former forward never even made an offer.

Garnett wrote on his Instagram Stories that he "got the news that this process in trying to acquire the TWolves is over for me" and his partners. Garnett also hit out at Taylor in the post.

"Thx (sic) Glen for being yourself n what I kno (sic) you to be!!! GOOD LUCK (and) aww the best with WHAT WE BUILT. GUESS ITS TIME FOCUS ON OTHER PLACES," Garnett wrote mentioning Seattle and Las Vegas as possible cities to bring an NBA team to. "Crazy that some of these special players that helped build these f—kin franchises like a home but can never own them, only rent them. GTFOH ISHHH IS A JOKE… F-x em doe.. your loss... KEEPING MINE MOVING.. AND WE STILL OUT HERE LOOKING .. STILL GOING…"

Taylor denied Garnett ever reached out to talk about the sale.

"He never called me about that at all ever," Taylor told the Star Tribune. "I was kind of surprised that he didn't. Then we had about 10 groups or 10 families that made inquiries and stuff like that, and they list who's going to buy it if they did the purchase and his name was never on anything."

He added that he spoke to four other NBA players and asked whether they were in partnership with Garnett and they all said no.

"If he would've called or had been a person who wanted some help, I would've tried to help him like anybody else," Taylor said.

Garnett announced interest in potentially purchasing the Timberwolves in July. Taylor said at the time he was exploring possibly putting the team up for sale.

Taylor has said he wants to make sure any potential owner coming in would keep the team in Minnesota.