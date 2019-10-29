Kevin Durant explains why he responds to everyone, including trolls, on social media

Kevin Durant is not one to shy away from trolls across social media.

Though he was caught and criticized for responding to naysayers through a burner Twitter account earlier in his career, Durant recently has embraced interacting with fans and critics through social media.

The Brooklyn Nets star spoke about his use of social media at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit on Tuesday and shared why he'd respond to nearly each and every one of his 17.9 million Twitter followers. The lanky forward, who was greeted with some “MVP!” chants upon entering the Masonic Temple, said he thought it’s cool interacting with fans who liked seeing him play.

“I don’t try to look at it as bigger than that or smaller than that. I just feel as though it’s so easy connecting with people watching the game of basketball and [who] may have seen you play in person or want to see you play,” Durant said. “If you got questions, if you wanna troll, if you wanna ask about different things, I’m always open to it.

“I try to use social media in that way. And, at the same time, maybe [a] shameless plug here and there. Most of the time it’s just interacting with fans.”

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Nets in the offseason. He also was asked why he chose the Nets over any other team in the league.

“I think choosing New York is very self-explanatory. It’s the best city in the world. So much opportunity. It’s such a diverse town. Everybody loves New York,” Durant said, adding that it was the perfect time for him to switch and that the Nets had a lot of qualities he sought in a basketball franchise.

Durant also touted some collaborations he and his agent Rich Kleiman were putting together through their company, Thirty Five Ventures.

The media company is about to debut a scripted series called “Swagger,” loosely based on his upbringing in Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball.