Kevin Durant stuns NBA world with historic performance in Game 5

Kevin Durant’s sensational Game 5 performance to give the Brooklyn Nets a Game 5 victory over Milwaukee Bucks and dropped the jaws of NBA players and fans watching the game.

Durant played every minute of the victory He recorded a triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to give the Nets the slight 3-2 advantage in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the Nets, Durant was the first player in NBA history to score 45 or more points, grab at least 15 rebounds and dish out at least 10 assists. Durant also became the fourth player in NBA history to have scored at least 40 points, grabbed at least 15 rebounds and dish out at least 10 assists. He joined Luka Doncic, Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson as the only other players to accomplish the feat.

KEVIN DURANT'S LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE LIFTS NETS TO CRUCIAL GAME 5 WIN OVER BUCKS

Social media went wild watching Durant cook and lead Brooklyn back to a victory.

The Nets were down by as many as 17 points in the game.

Brooklyn will have a chance to move to the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night. The Nets have not made it past the conference semifinals since 2003.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 6 is set for Milwaukee. For the Nets, a win and they move on. For the Bucks, a win and they force a Game 7 back in Brooklyn.