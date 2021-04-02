Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kevin Durant talks Michael Rapaport messages, is 'sorry' people saw exchange

Rapaport released messages showing an intense back-and-forth between him and Durant

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kevin Durant talked about the messages which were put out on social media from actor and comedian Michael Rapaport earlier in the week.

Durant’s messages between him and Rapaport were described as homophobic and misogynistic. The Brooklyn Nets star said he was "sorry" people saw the language he was using behind the scenes.

"That's not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out there on the floor," he told reporters, via ESPN.

Rapaport leaked messages Tuesday purportedly from Durant on Instagram, showing the two cursing and hurling insults at each other and the All-Star forward calling the "Friends" actor a "f—kin pale c—k sucker."

"As most of you know, I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @easymoneysniper would be among them. The (snake emoji) himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? KD didn’t get ‘hacked’ either. Hold this L champ," Rapaport wrote in an Instagram post.

Durant initially gave a half-hearted apology on Twitter.

"Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed....My bad mike, damn!!" he wrote.

Durant and Rapaport have had a relationship. In 2018, Durant’s ESPN show "The Boardroom" had Rapaport on as a guest. Rapaport later posted a clip from the show of the two talking about seats for the NBA Finals while Durant was with the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Steve Nash said the Nets organization had a conversation with Durant about the language he used.

