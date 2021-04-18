Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game in Miami with thigh injury

Durant exited with 7:57 to go in the opening quarter

Brooklyn's Kevin Durant was forced to leave the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a left thigh injury.

Durant exited with 7:57 to go in the opening quarter. He scored Brooklyn's first eight points of the game before coming out, and the team quickly announced he would not return because of what was being called a contusion.

Durant has missed 33 games this season, with 24 of those related to a left hamstring injury. He missed six others in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus and three more for injury management.

He appeared to be injured on a drive just 1:33 into the contest and missed both free throws — only the second time this season that he went 0 for 2 on a trip to the foul line. He remained in the game for about 2 1/2 more minutes before leaving for further evaluation and ultimately the diagnosis that would keep him out for the remainder of the game.

The Nets were also without James Harden while he works his way back from a hamstring issue.

Miami was playing Sunday without Jimmy Butler, sidelined with an ankle sprain.