Guy Fieri offers 'inspiration dinner' for Kevin Durant to stay with Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant could become one of the hottest free agents on the market this offseason - but one Bay Area celebrity is pulling out all the stops to make sure he sticks with the Golden State Warriors.

Guy Fieri is intending to do everything he can to make sure Durant doesn’t opt out of the final year of his contract with the Warriors even if that includes the celebrity chef whipping up something in the kitchen for the 10-time All-Star.

“Call me, KD. Tell me what you need,” Fieri told GQ in a story published Friday. "If there is such a thing as an inspiration dinner that I need to cook to bring all the dignitaries together—all the players, his team, his mom, you name it—well, consider that meal cooked. I think anybody in the Bay Area would give whatever they can give to keep him. And he's such a nice guy. It's more than just a player—it's the character, the energy, the person he is. He's phenomenal.”

Durant has a player option for the 2019-20 season, which could earn him $31.5 million. However, rumors have swirled in recent months after Durant’s desire to sign elsewhere.

ESPN, citing sources, reported last week that some of Durant’s former teammates think he’s going to sign with the New York Knicks in the offseason. The Los Angeles Clippers are also viewed as a possible landing spot for him.

Durant himself hasn’t given any inclination as to what he plans to do in the offseason. He and the Warriors have a one-game lead over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.