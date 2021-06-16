Kentucky Little League game results in possible charges after confrontations: report

Authorities in Eastern Kentucky said they are reviewing the footage of confrontations during a Little League championship game and working to determine if anyone should be prosecuted, a report said.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the game took place on Monday and video emerged on social media showing adults on the field yelling obscenities at each other.

The paper reported that the altercation continued on social media after the game. One of the coaches admitted in a Facebook post that he was upset over a bad call, but said he would never get violent in front of children.

The other coach posted that the two should get together in the name of sportsmanship because "it needs to be made right for the kids."

Stanton Parks and Recreation appealed to the public for any videos tied to the confrontations.

Destani Renaye Knox, who said her child was in the game, told Storyful the children were between the ages of five and seven. She said the confrontation was sparked by an umpire's call.

"The [Rangers] coach didn’t agree and was up there going back and forth with the umpire and other assistant coaches," Knox said. "Then it led to what’s in the video."