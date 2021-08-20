Six Kentucky football players arrested, charged with burglary

Six Kentucky football players have been arrested and charged with burglary, stemming from an incident that happened back in March. That eye-opening news broke on Thursday and comes straight from Lexington Police.

Here are those players:

DB Vito Tisdale

DB Andru Phillips

DB Joel Williams

OL Reuben Adams

WR Earnest Sanders

RB JuTahn McClain

The timing of the arrests is odd considering the incident allegedly took place several months ago, but it’s apparently something that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops knew about.

"I am aware of the situation that arose today," Stoops said, via CatsPause.com. "Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We’ve been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information."

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, three Wildcat players went to a fraternity party back on March 6 and were asked to leave. Apparently, those players did leave, but soon returned with three additional teammates.

An altercation ensued, but there were no serious injuries. According to the players, the incident took place after someone at the party called them a racial slur. Others have said that one of the Kentucky players had a weapon and pointed it at someone, so there are accusations flying in from both sides.

Here’s what the Lexington Police said in a statement:

"On Saturday, March 6, 2021, there was a private party being thrown at a residence. During the party, three individuals entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened they would return.

"A short time later, the three individuals returned with additional subjects. The group forced their way into the residence. One suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim. As a result of the investigation, the six suspects listed have been charged with Burglary 1st Degree. Mr. Devito Tisdale has also ben charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree based on being identified as the suspect pointing a handgun at one of the victims."

We should caution patience to wait and see how this plays out before rushing to judgment.