Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Authentic won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday evening.

The victorious horse gave trainer hall of famer Bob Baffert his sixth career Derby victory.

Tiz the Law was the favorite to win the 146th running of the Derby, but came in a close second. He drew the No. 17 post and was looking to become the first horse to ever win from that post.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, which fell a bit under the radar this year because of the pandemic. According to Horse Betting, Tiz the Law was the 4-5 favorite to win the race.

Odds for the other 13 horses were listed at double digits. No spectators were allowed on the grounds of Churchill Downs, and wagering was conducted online and at off-track betting locations.

A few hours before the race, the street was filled only with police officers. Races began as racial injustice and police brutality protests were planned nearby.

Thousand Words was a late scratch for the Kentucky Derby after rearing up and then falling over backward in the paddock area just before the race.

Trained by Baffert and listed at 15-1 odds with Florent Geroux aboard, the horse was walking through the paddock when he suddenly stopped, reared up, then fell backward before workers helped him up.

