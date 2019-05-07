Kentucky Derby bettor turns $8 wager into big pay day

A Las Vegas bettor turned an $8 wager on the Kentucky Derby into more than $78,000 at The Mirage on Saturday after Country House was declared the winner, according to the casino’s sportsbook manager.

The gambler raked in the payday after placing two identical $4 superfecta bets that paid out $51,400 each -- or $39,065 after taxes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Betting on a superfecta means picking the first four finishers of a race in the exact order. At the Derby, Country House won, followed by Code of Honor, Tacitus and Improbable. Maximum Security was disqualified after a review by the stewards.

KENTUCKY DERBY DISQUALIFICATION COST BETTORS MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

“It was a miracle,” Scott Shelton, the sportsbook manager at The Mirage, told the Review-Journal. “He must’ve been a saint in a previous life running into buildings to get babies or something for everything to happen for him to cash those tickets.”

Shelton added: “I don’t know if anyone else in the country bet $4 to win that super. To do it basically straight and have a horse come down so he can win, that was a miracle.”

The bettor wasn’t identified, but Shelton said the person was “in shock.” Shelton said a lot of people had Maximum Security winning and the line to cash a ticket soon dissipated after the controversial ruling that knocked Maximum Security out of the top spot.

Gamblers placed wagers totaling more than $6 million on Maximum Security to win the Kentucky Derby, according to Twin Spires – the online betting partner of Churchill Downs. The racetrack said total wagers on the Derby increased 10 percent to a record $165.5 million.

As for the Preakness Stakes, BetOnline has Code of Honor at an 11-4 shot of winning, while Country House is listed at 3-1 and Tacitus and War of Will at 4-1.