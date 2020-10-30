Expand / Collapse search
Kennedy runs for 2 TDs, Georgia Southern beats South Alabama

Associated Press
Wesley Kennedy III had 91 yards rushing and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Derrick Canteen broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 1:01 left and Georgia Southern held off South Alabama 24-17 on Thursday night.

Shai Werts was 5-of-9 passing for 95 yards and an interception, and he carried it 14 times for 91 yards for Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-2 Sun Belt), which features a triple-option running game. J.D. King added 15 rushes for 74 yards and one TD.

Desmond Trotter completed 20 of 27 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1, 2-1), which will face No. 20 Coastal Carolina next week. Carlos Davis rushed for 70 yards and Kawaan Baker, who caught six passes for 154 yards and three TDs last week, had five receptions for 65 yards. Brandon Crum and Jalen Tolbert each had a receiving score.

Georgia Southern beat South Alabama for the first time in seven meetings.