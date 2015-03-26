Kennedy, Panthers top Islanders

Tim Kennedy scored the go-ahead goal four 2.

Shawn Matthias had a goal and two assists for the Panthers, who were shutout in their previous two games, while Kris Versteeg also lit the lamp.

Jose Theodore stopped 8-of-10 shots over the first two periods for Florida and Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves in the third for his first career NHL win.

Mark Streit and John Tavares both had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who have lost two in a row.

Evgeni Nabokov made 29 saves in defeat.