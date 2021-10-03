Longtime broadcaster Ken Singleton to call his final game on Sunday

Between a 12-2 shellacking and an abrupt retirement from a fan base-favorite, the New York Yankees franchise had a day to forget on Saturday.

The Yankees will be saying goodbye to YES broadcaster Ken Singleton after Sunday’s Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays to close out the season. He sat alongside fellow broadcaster Michael Kay, and at the top of fourth inning delivered a somber note to attentive fans as he tearily announced his retirement at 74.

"I can’t overestimate what it’s meant to work with you all these years, Michael. Our job is to inform and entertain, and there’s nobody more informative than you," shared Singleton.

Retiring after 15 seasons as an MLB outfielder, Singleton became a color commentator for Baltimore station WJZ-TV in 1984 to start a long path to the Bronx. The former three-time All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles, Mets and formerly named Washington Expos — now the Nationals — went home to New York to join the booth in 1997.

Singleton had previously mulled retirement back in 2018, even announcing his potential departure until an outcry from the Yankees community convinced him to endure several more seasons of turbulent Yankees play.

Fans can only hope that the Yankees’ dismal performance on Saturday wasn’t the final straw for Singleton — though his light-hearted candor is of the quality to laugh off the afternoon loss and press forward.

"But I just want to say, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart to all of you. I’ve been involved with baseball since I was four years old. Now it’s time to move on.

"And as far as entertaining, we’ve laughed at each other’s dumb jokes over the years, and hopefully the people out there thought they were funny. If not, well, you can get a sense of humor. …

The Yankees and Rays will face off at 3:05 p.m. (ET) on Sunday.