Kemba Walker to join Knicks, adding to New York's busy offseason: report

The New York Knicks are reportedly set to add Kemba Walker as part of their busy offseason.

Walker is negotiating a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and will sign a four-year contract with Knicks once that is finished, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics traded Walker and a future second-round draft pick to the Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick earlier in the offseason. It was one of the biggest moves of the offseason before the draft and free agency began.

Walker joined the Celtics in 2019 as one of Boston’s big free-agent signings. He played for the Charlotte Hornets from 2011 to 2019. He played in 56 games for the Celtics in 2019-20 and averaged 20.4 points per game and made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.

In 2020-21, he played in 43 games and averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game.

He only played in three games for the Celtics against the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs. He scored six points and was 3-for-14 from the field in Game 3.

The Knicks reportedly signed Walker’s Celtics teammate Evan Fourier to a four-year deal on Monday. Additionally, the team plans on bringing back Derrick Rose and Nerlens Noel as well.

New York’s investment in free agents this offseason comes after a successful 2020-21 campaign under Tom Thibodeau. The team finished 41-31 but was bounced out of the first round of the playoffs. It was their first playoff appearance since 2013.