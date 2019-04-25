Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford, back in hospital after brain surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, voiced her frustrations on Instagram Thursday morning after massive headaches sent her back to the hospital a week after undergoing brain surgery.

Stafford, who recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor, described in an Instagram post how difficult it was to be the kind of mother she wants to be to her children while she deals with the pain of recovery.

MATTHEW STAFFORD'S WIFE RECOVERING FROM BRAIN SURGERY, LEARNING HER 'NEW NORMAL'

“I can’t pick them up, they can’t climb on me, we can’t go on adventures, but what’s worse is I can’t be the mom I want to be for them right now,” she wrote, in part. “Not physically, not mentally, not emotionally.. and I am really having a hard time trying to figure out how much to push myself right now to get back for them.. really to get back to myself, so I can get back to them.”

She ended her update on a lighter note, asking for advice before she regains enough strength to "slap back."

Stafford was released from the hospital Sunday after April 17 surgery. The surgery lasted 12 hours — twice as long as expected due to an abnormal vein, she previously wrote.

In an update on Wednesday, Stafford said the agonizing pain from cutting back on steroids had sent her back to the emergency room.

“I thought I could power through the pain and massive headaches that were challenging me throughout the day,” she explained. “I figured I could pull my strength from one of the strongest people I know, matthew (sic). I told myself the pain would succumb to me, I wouldn’t succumb to it.

“I was so wrong. The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn’t keep anything down, including meds," Stafford continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stafford said she hoped the stay was just for the night so she could return home to her family.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford married in 2015. They have three daughters, 2-year-old twins and an 8-month-old.