Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford, shares brain surgery details, thanks doctors

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, detailed her brain operation and thanked her surgeon in a message posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Stafford underwent surgery in April to remove a brain tumor and was forced to go back into the hospital days later because of massive headaches she was experiencing. She thanked Dr. B. Gregory Thompson, a surgeon at the University of Michigan hospital, who performed the operation.

“I honestly don’t know where to start. This is him, the man God chose to remove my brain tumor. After my diagnosis, Matthew and I visited doctors all over the US. He made it a super easy decision after we met Dr. Thompson @ the U of M hospital,” Stafford captioned in a photo with the doctor and her husband.

She wrote that Thompson not only had performed about 2,000 acoustic neuroma cases but reminded her of her father. She said that Thompson “truly cared” and was “empathetic” to her situation.

“The 6 hr surgery turned to 8, then 10, then 12 hrs & he was constantly updating Matthew throughout. When he opened me up, he saw an ‘anomalous’ artery that is normally not there. In his 2000 cases, he had seen it ONE other time. BUT bc it was so rare, he & his team wrote a paper on it for other surgeons,” she wrote.

She also thanked him for his patience, especially when it came to her hearing.

“He took his time & was patient. There was a moment when they thought I might have lost my hearing completely. He made everyone & everything stop, they all sat, & waited for some time.. the audio wave returned. His patience saved my hearing, as well as my face. You read right, he PRESERVED MY HEARING!” Stafford wrote.

Stafford documented her surgery and recovery through multiple Instagram posts. She said she would “forever be in debt” to Thompson and his team of doctors, to which she described as a "dream team" like the "'92 [Chicago] Bulls.'"

Kelly and Matthew Stafford married in 2015. They have three daughters, 2-year-old twins and an 8-month-old.