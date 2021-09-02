Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Keith McCants, former Bucs star linebacker, dead at 53

Keith McCants, an All-American linebacker at Alabama, was the fourth overall pick in 1990 NFL Draft

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Keith McCants was found dead at his home on Thursday morning, Florida authorities said.

He was 53 years old.

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies arrived at McCants’ St. Petersburg home shortly after 5 a.m. and found him dead inside, according to Bay9 News. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating, but suspect McCants died from an apparent drug overdose, according to The Athletic.

Keith McCants was the No. 4 overall pick of the 1990 NFL Draft.

Keith McCants was the No. 4 overall pick of the 1990 NFL Draft. (Getty Images)

McCants, who was an All-American linebacker at Alabama, was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. He played three seasons for the Buccaneers and piled up 156 tackles and 12 sacks with the team.

He also played for the Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals, but his career came to an end after the 1995 season.

In 88 games during his NFL career, McCants totaled 192 tackles and had 13.5 sacks.

