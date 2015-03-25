Keirrison lifts Coritiba over Cruzeiro

Sao Paulo, Brazil (SportsNetwork.com) - Keirrison scored the winner 18 minutes from time on Sunday as Coritiba topped league leaders Cruzeiro by 2-1 count, snapping a two-match slide in the process.

The home side snagged the lead four minutes before the break when Cadu opened the scoring, but one minutes after the hour mark, Cruzeiro equalized through a penalty kick from Dagoberto.

The match looked to be headed for a draw, but Keirrison had other ideas as his tally in the 72nd minute proved to be the winner for Coritiba, who improved to 37 points from 30 matches this season.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, suffered its sixth defeat of the season, but remain on top of the league with 63 points, nine clear of second-place Gremio.

Also on Sunday in Brazil, Lucas Candido scored the only goal of the match in the 56th minute to lift Atletico Miniero to a 1-0 win over Flamengo, while Alo���sio's 24th minute tally was enough to lift Sao Paolo to a 1-0 victory against Bahia.

Roni, Dudu Cearense and Walter scored as Goias rolled to a 3-0 victory against Atletico Paranaense, while Internacional and Gremio played to a 2-2 draw, as did Botafogo and Vasco da Gama. Sunday's final fixture saw Luis Caceres and Moises exchanged goals as Portuguesa and Vitoria shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

On Saturday, Fluminense and Ponte Preta played to a 1-1 draw, while C���cero bagged a hat trick for Santos in a 5-1 thrashing of Nautico. Pato's 59th minute goal was enough to send Corinthians to a 1-0 result over Criciuma.