Kawhi Leonard receives housewarming gift from infamous 'Plant Guy'

What’s more important to the NBA Finals MVP than the Larry O’Brien Trophy? How about a house warming present from Toronto Raptors fans hoping he stays with the team next season and beyond?

As fans celebrated the Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors last week, one man vowed to give Kawhi Leonard a plant as a housewarming present. The man called the plant a “Kawactus.”

He was instantly dubbed “Plant Guy.”

On Monday, Plant Guy showed up near the Raptors’ bus that was carrying the team through the city. Lo and behold, Plant Guy delivered a much smaller “Kawactus.”

The fans cheered as Plant Guy handed the object to Leonard.

The man even gave a leaf to Drake – who was also on the team bus celebrating with his beloved Raptors.

TSN later caught up with the man behind the gifts. He explained to the sports network where he got the plants.

“I took it from home,” the man said with a stunned look on his face. “I live in the woods. People don’t believe me. Come find me. B.C. Just come find me. Pull up that weird highway, like the weirdest ‘f----ing stretch. You’re gonna find my tent.”

It’s unclear whether Leonard will be back with the Raptors next season. Leonard is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market once free agency opens. ESPN reported Tuesday Leonard’s decision might come down to the Raptors or Los Angeles Clippers.