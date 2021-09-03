Kawhi Leonard makes surprise appearance in Drake's music video

Kawhi Leonard made the surprise of the NBA offseason when he appeared in a new music video from Drake, who released his highly anticipated album "Certified Lover Boy" on Friday.

Leonard appeared in a desert scene alongside Future and Young Thug for the song "Way 2 Sexy." The song samples the Right Said Fred hit "I’m Too Sexy" from 1991. But Leonard’s appearance in the music stunned the NBA world.

The Los Angeles Clippers star has a rapport with Drake.

Leonard helped bring an NBA title to the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season. It was his lone season with the Raptors. Drake is a team ambassador for the Raptors and a Toronto native.

While Leonard appeared in the music video, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young gave a hot take about the newly released album and wondered whether Drake had surpassed Jay-Z as the best rapper of all time.

"Certified Lover Boy" was originally slated for earlier this year but was pushed back several months. In between, Drake released "Scary Hours 2" to keep fans at bay.

Drake has never shied away from using athletes in his music videos. For the 2020 song "Laugh Now Cry Later," Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. caught passes in the video.