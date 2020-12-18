Kawhi Leonard denies claims against Clippers, Jerry West

Kawhi Leonard addressed allegations against the Los Angeles Clippers and front office executive Jerry West that his recruitment to the team in the 2019 offseason was improperly executed.

The Clippers are reportedly facing a lawsuit from Jimmy Wilkes, who claims to have a close relationship with Leonard and his uncle Dennis Robertson. Wilkes is reportedly seeking $2.5 million in damages for allegedly helping the Clippers sign Leonard.

Leonard denied that any misconduct took place.

"Not at all. That has nothing to do with me. Nobody swayed my mind to go," he said Thursday night, via ESPN. "I'm from L.A. and I grew up here my whole life. And out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won't be the last. I know a lot of people out here."

The NBA launched an investigation into the issue, according to TMZ Sports.

The Clippers released a statement earlier Thursday.

"The lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes is replete with inaccuracies and the allegations are baseless. The Clippers are fully cooperating with the NBA in its investigation, which is standard when these types of allegations are made. They are providing the NBA with evidence that the allegations are false," the team said, via The Athletic.

West told TMZ Sports: "I deny engaging in any improper conduct in connection with the signing of Kawhi Leonard."

If the allegations are true, the Clippers could be facing significant discipline.