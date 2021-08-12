Kawhi Leonard, Clippers agree to 4-year, $176.3 million contract: reports

Kawhi Leonard is staying put in Los Angeles, Clippers’ president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced on Thursday .

Leonard’s new contract will be for four years and worth $176.3 million, according to The Athletic .

Yahoo Sports! reported that Leonard’s deal includes a player option for the final season.

"Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day," Frank said in a statement. "We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship. This agreement marks another important moment for our franchise and our fans, as we strive to create a championship-caliber organization, where players find the success and fulfillment they seek. We’re eager to continue building with Kawhi.

"For now, we will do whatever we can to support him in his recovery from injury. We look forward to seeing him back where he wants to be, on the court with his teammates."

Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, declined his $36-million option for the 2021-22 NBA season. Leonard recently underwent surgery on a partially torn right ACL and he will be sidelined indefinitely.

In 109 games as a member of the Clippers, Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds, five assists, and 1.7 steals. He was also a two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA honoree, and a member of the second-team NBA All-Defensive team twice since signing with the team in 2019.