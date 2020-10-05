Katie Ledecky milk-balancing video resurfaces, says she completed swim on first take

A video of Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky showing off her prowess in the pool resurfaced Monday.

Ledecky posted a video in August of herself swimming while balancing chocolate milk on her head. The video was part of a GotMilk campaign, which sparked a TikTok challenge.

JAPAN'S NEW PRIME MINISTER VOWS TO HOST OLYMPICS NEXT YEAR

“I thought it would be fun to see if I could swim a lap with the chocolate milk on my head and it was a success,” Ledecky told the Daily Herd last week. “I tried it out and the video that I posted was my very first take with the milk. I tried it a few times before, but without the milk just to be safe.

“I've been drinking chocolate milk since I was 13 and I've partnered with milk over the last couple of years and they told me that they were relaunching their got milk campaign. I was so excited and honored to be a part of it. Just knowing its history and growing up as a young athlete and seeing some of the ‘Got Milk?’ campaigns growing up with other athletes.”

TOKYO OLYMPICS AND IOC FIND MOSTLY MINOR AREAS TO 'SIMPLIFY'

Mark Spitz would follow Ledecky and swim in his own pool while balancing a glass of water on his head.

Ledecky, 23, is one of the most decorated American swimmers in Olympics history. She won her first gold in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Games and then picked up four more in Rio in 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She has also won 15 gold medals at the World Championships and eight at the Pan Pacific Championships.