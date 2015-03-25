Kasey Kahne gets past Keselowski on final restart to win 1st career race at Bristol

Kasey Kahne won a Sprint Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time Sunday after Brad Keselowski struggled on the final restart.

Tempers flared after the race. Joey Logano leaned inside the car window of former teammate Denny Hamlin to complain about Hamlin spinning him during the race. At the time, Logano was racing Jeff Gordon for the lead. Logano was pulled away from Hamlin's car by crew members for both drivers.

Keselowski thought he and Kahne might have battled for the victory but never had a chance. Although it appeared Keselowski spun his tires on the restart with 39 laps to go, he said he got run over from behind.

Kyle Busch snagged second from Keselowski, who faded to third. Kurt Busch finished fourth.