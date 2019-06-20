Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennis
Published

No. 3-ranked Karolina Pliskova upset in historic tennis match against identical twin sister

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A match between Karolina and Kristyna Pliskova made history Wednesday.

The two became the first pair of identical twins to faceoff in WTA Tour history and ended with Kristyna Pliskova, the No. 112 ranked player in the world, upsetting her sister, who was the No. 3 in the world.

DEL POTRO IN DOUBT FOR WIMBLEDON AFTER INJURY AT QUEEN'S

Kristyna won 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

“We both were nervous,” Karolina said after the match, according to WTATennis.com. “I was not scared about losing or winning -- but because we didn't face each other in so many years, so we just didn't know how it was going to be.”

Kristyna Pliskova returns the ball to Karolina Pliskova during the grass-court Birmingham Classic tennis tournament, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

Kristyna Pliskova returns the ball to Karolina Pliskova during the grass-court Birmingham Classic tennis tournament, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

The match took place at the Birmingham Classic in England – a warm-up event before Wimbledon starts next month. It was their first match against each other in the main draw of a WTA event.

Kristyna said after the match that their rankings didn’t factor into her performance.

“I don't see her as a top three player, just my sister,” she said. “If I would beat someone [else] No. 1 or No. 2, I would be extremely happy, but like this, I'm normal.”

TENNIS PLAYERS STOP MID-GAME TO SHOW OFF IMPRESSIVE SOCCER SKILLS

Kristyna had also won their first ever meeting, which took place at the Malta ITF junior tournament when they were just 14 years old. She also has the edge overall, winning six of their 11 matches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.