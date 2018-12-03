Kareem Hunt could be facing lengthy suspension after report of second altercation

Kareem Hunt's troubles may only be growing.

The NFL is reportedly investigating a separate altercation involving the now-former Kansas City Chiefs running back, who was released after video surfaced appearing to show him knock down and kick a woman. It's now emerged, however, that Hunt also allegedly punched a man in the face at an Ohio resort in June -- and that may give the NFL cause to punish Hunt, according to the NFL Network.

Hunt could face a suspension for the rest of the 2018 season, and even into the 2019 season, because the incidents happened separately and suspensions don’t start when a player is placed on the Reserve/Commissioner’s Exempt List, NFL Network reported.

In the June incident, Hunt had reportedly been partying all weekend when he punched a man in the face. According to TMZ, the victim didn’t plan on filing charges against the running back and the incident wasn’t captured on surveillance cameras.

But the June altercation came months after Hunt allegedly punched a woman in the face at a Cleveland hotel in February. In that incident, Hunt was reportedly seen on video getting into an argument with a woman, while a few men tried to hold him back. He later appears to push one of the men, knocking down and kicking a woman Hunt said he did not know, according to video footage released last week by TMZ.

Hunt sat down with ESPN’s Lisa Salters prior to Sunday’s games and acknowledged lying to the Chiefs organization. He also expressed “regret” over the incident.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among players who spoke out Sunday about the Hunt incident.

“I saw the stuff that happened,” he said, according to ESPN. “We don't do those things.”

Hunt was released by the Chiefs and is eligible to be claimed off waivers until 4 p.m. Monday.