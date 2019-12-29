Kansas Jayhawks team plane returns to California airport after engine failure

The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team returned safely to a California airport Sunday after their team place suffered engine failure while returning home, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The Jayhawks were returning to Lawrence, Kan., when the Swift Air 737 passenger jet’s engine gave out. The pilot had to turn around and return to the San Jose Airport.

The school’s athletics department tweeted that the team was about 20 minutes into the flight when the aircraft turned around.

“Upon our return flight home from San Jose, CA, roughly 20 minutes into the flight, one of the engines failed,” the school tweeted. “The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport where we returned and made a safe landing. We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized.”

Ryan White, Kansas’ senior associate athletic director, tweeted a frightening video after the team landed safety. The video showed flames shooting from the engine.

“@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose,” White tweeted.

The San Jose Fire Department was on hand to meet the plane as a precautionary measure, KNTV reported.

Kansas, the No. 5-ranked team in the nation, had just beaten Stanford 72-56 earlier Sunday. Guard Isaiah Moss led the team with 17 points while guards Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson had 14 points each.

The team doesn’t have another game until Saturday against West Virginia.