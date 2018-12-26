Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Brady Singer pays off parents' debt for Christmas

An MLB pitching prospect has given his parents a major league Christmas present.

Brady Singer, a right-hander considered the Kansas City Royals’ top prospect, used his signing bonus to pay off his parents’ debt and bank loans.

The 22-year-old was drafted by the Royals with the 18th pick in the 2018 Draft, and joined the team on a $4.25M signing bonus, according to MLB.com.

Singer posted a video on Twitter showing the moment his parents received the surprise gift.

“Today is very special to my heart,” he wrote. “To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I.

“I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad.”

In the clip, Singer's mother, Jacquelyn, reads a letter from the young hurler, explaining the gift while his father, Brett, looks on.

"Dear Mom and Dad, I just want to say 'Thank you' for everything you've done to help me reach my dreams," Singer wrote in the letter.

"There's absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face.

“My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will. The money you both spent on traveling, gear, hotel, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you, but there’s something I want to give to you.”

The letter then got to the surprise.

“I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all of your debt as well. Now, instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on traveling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves because you deserve the very best.”

Singer joins the Royals after helping lead the University of Florida to the No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament.

The 22-year-old was the SEC Pitcher of the Year with an 11-1 record, 98 strikeouts and a 2.27 ERA in 14 starts, according to Fox4KC.