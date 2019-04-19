Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill reportedly loses custody of son amid abuse investigation

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill reportedly had his young toddler removed from his and the boy’s mother’s custody.

Word of the boy’s removal from his parents’ care comes a month after the wide receiver was being investigated over alleged incidents of battery against the child, the Kansas City Star reported Friday.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS' TYREEK HILL REPORTEDLY INVESTIGATED OVER TWO INCIDENTS INVOLVING TODDLER SON

Hill and his fiancée Crystal Espinal were seen at a Johnson County, Kan., courthouse Wednesday as they participated in a “child in need of care case,” according to the newspaper.

Earlier this week, Hill showed up at offseason voluntary workouts for the Chiefs. Hill didn’t address the media. Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed his wide receiver’s situation.

“I know you're going to potentially ask about Tyreek,” Reid told reporters, according to Kansas City Star. "Tyreek is here. I don't have anything further to tell you from the statement we put out. There's been no new news on it. I'm going to leave it at that. I have had a chance to say hello to him. I have done that. And again, see him in the meeting."

He later added: “I’m not here to judge. I’m here to coach.”

The first alleged incident occurred March 5 when Overland Park police were called due to a report of child abuse or neglect at home, KCTV News 5 reported. Police were then called to the same Kansas home to investigate a battery against a juvenile. Hill's name wasn’t listed on the second police report, according to the station.

A source familiar with the second incident told the Kansas City Star the situation resulted in the son breaking his arm. Espinal was reportedly listed as “others involved” on the police report. The Kansas Department of Children and Families told the paper it was investigating as well.

According to KCTV News 5, Hill went to the Johnson County Courthouse for an emergency hearing April 5, which resulted in his son temporarily being placed in another home.

Hill has not been charged with a crime. The NFL team said in a March statement it was “aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We are in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities.”

The speedy wide receiver was at Oklahoma State when he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2015, when his then-pregnant girlfriend accused him of choking her and punching her in the stomach. According to KCTV News 5, Hill was given a deferred sentence of three years and his record was expunged. The Chiefs then selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.