Kansas City Chiefs star Kareem Hunt pushes, kicks woman in newly released video

Newly released surveillance footage shows Kareem Hunt, star running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, shoving and kicking a woman during an altercation in an Ohio hotel back in February.

The video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Hunt arguing with the 19-year-old woman at the Metropolitan in Cleveland on Feb. 10, about 3:22 a.m.

Hunt approaches the woman saying something before he is seen shoving her. An unidentified male steps in, and the woman proceeds to hit Hunt in the face.

More of the NFL player’s friends step in as he becomes more enraged. He shoves another male into the woman, who then falls down and appears to grab her head.

As she is crouched down on the floor, the footage shows, Hunt comes over and kicks her.

Police were called to the scene but no arrests were made that night because officers say they were unable to determine if a crime has been committed, TMZ reported, citing police reports.

The NFL did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The woman, reportedly a student at Kent State, told authorities at the time that the argument began when she refused to hook up with one of Hunt’s friends, the New York Post reported.

But a female friend of Hunt’s claimed that the woman was acting belligerently and struck her.

A report from ESPN said that following the release of the video, Hunt was excused from practice at the facility pending further action.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in August that he believed the running back “learned some lessons” prior to this season's start.

"Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year," he said in speaking of the February incident. "I'm sure he learned some lessons this off-season and hopefully won't be in those kind of situations in the future."

Hunt has yet to miss any games this season.