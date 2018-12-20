Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes signs endorsement deal with ketchup brand

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes signed a deal with Hunt’s Ketchup on Wednesday to become their brand ambassador.

The announcement comes a month after Heinz offered Mahomes a lifetime supply of ketchup if he threw at least 57 touchdown passes this season. He explained to ESPN he puts the condiment on everything – even his steak. At the time, he was on pace for the record-breaking mark. As of Friday, Heinz was still counting down Mahomes' touchdown passes.

“I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,” Mahomes said in a news release. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.”

A video was also released showing Mahomes working out and squeezing ketchup onto mac and cheese.

“Who else would you rather have passing the ketchup than Patrick Mahomes?” Hunt’s brand director Derek Neeley asked. “When we heard football’s brightest young talent was also a huge ketchup fan, we immediately wanted him on our roster.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 11-3 this season – tied for first in the AFC West division with the Los Angeles Chargers. The MVP candidate has a league-leading 45 touchdown passes and 4,543 passing yards.