Kansas City Chiefs: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Kansas City Chiefs made six selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The defending Super Bowl champions made picks that could lead them back to the championship, including one that came with a comparison to Brian Westbrook

The Chiefs also took a flier on linebacker Willie Gay.

Here are who the Chiefs chose during the draft.

ROUND 1 PICK 32: CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, RB

The Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champions get to add another dynamic running back to pair with Damien Williams – who became an integral part of the Chiefs’ offense toward the end of the season.

ROUND 2, PICK 63: WILLIE GAY, LB

The Chiefs selected linebacker Willie Gay with the No. 63 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Mississippi State standout was suspended eight games in college for an academic infraction. In five games during his senior season, he had 28 tackles and an interception.

ROUND 3, PICK 96: LUKAS NIANG, OL

The Chiefs selected offensive lineman Lucas Niang with the No. 96 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chiefs can have some more depth in the trenches. Niang didn’t allow a sack in two seasons at TCU.

ROUND 4, PICK 138: L’JARIUS SNEED, S

The Chiefs selected safety L’Jarius Sneed with the No. 138 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chiefs get better in the secondary. He had 73 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games for Louisiana Tech in 2019.

ROUND 5, PICK 177: MICHAEL DANNA, LB

The Chiefs selected linebacker Michael Danna with the No. 177 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Danna played at Michigan during the 2019 season. He recorded 38 tackles and three sacks.

ROUND 7, PICK 237: THAKARIUS KEYES, CB

The Chiefs selected cornerback Thakarius Keyes with the No. 237 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Keyes played in 11 games for Tulane in 2019. He had 47 tackles and an interception.